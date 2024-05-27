Music Legend Don McGlashan Joins Heritage Antarctic Voyage

Heritage Expeditions announced that Kiwi music legend Don McGlashan will join the “In the Wake of Scott and Shackleton” sailing to Antarctica in January 2026.

The Arts Foundation Laureate, known for his hits such as “Dominion Road” and “Anchor Me”, is joining the sailing as part of Heritage Expeditions’ ongoing support of the Arts Foundation. The line will also be donating a stateroom on the same voyage to the Arts Foundation 2024 Digital Auction.

Commercial Director and Expedition Leader Aaron Russ said the company was honored to be welcoming Don onboard the Heritage Adventurer for the adventure of a lifetime.

“Don is such an incredible talent and iconic New Zealand musician, to have him join us in this incredible part of the world is such a privilege,” said Russ.

“Also, I can think of no better place for a Don McGlashan singalong of Kiwi anthem ‘Anchor Me’ than while exploring the world’s last true wilderness and heart of Antarctica the Ross Sea.”

McGlashan added: “In 2012 I received a fellowship to go to Scott Base. The base, the people there and all the history of human interaction with that austere and beautiful part of the world made a huge impression on me, and sparked off quite a few songs, at least one of which I’ve managed to finish and release – ‘Shackleton’ off my latest album Bright November Morning.

“Antarctica is utterly unique; a place so forbidding that humans have to work closely together to survive at all, and so fragile that nations have to work closely together to protect it. Of course, I also want to go because I love adventures, and I reckon I’d also love the chance to sit in my stateroom on board Heritage Adventurer and write songs for a while – when I’m not at the gunwale with my binoculars.”

The 28-day In the Wake of Scott and Shackleton voyage departs January 10, 2026, sailing roundtrip from Queenstown.