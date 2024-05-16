MSC to Expand at Port Canaveral with MSC Grandiosa

MSC Cruises is expanding its presence at Port Canaveral with a second ship, bringing more seven-night sailings and more short cruises to The Bahamas the MSC Grandiosa will begin sailing from the Port in December of 2025, alongside the MSC Seashore, according to a press release.

“We are honored that MSC Cruises chose Port Canaveral for the North American debut of their magnificent MSC Grandiosa,” stated Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “We are so proud of our cruise partner and their tremendous growth in the United States. Expanding their homeport fleet at Port Canaveral underscores their confidence in our partnership and shared commitment to success. We look forward to welcoming all of their valued cruise guests to our beautiful port.”

The MSC Grandiosa will offer alternating 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries. Meanwhile, MSC Seashore will sail three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the line’s private island in The Bahamas.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA, said: “The Winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, and our expansion at Port Canaveral is a big part of that. Ever since we started sailing from Port Canaveral in 2021, our guests have told us they love how convenient that makes it to experience MSC Cruises’ unique international flavor. We know people sailing from Central Florida want options, and we’re delighted to offer them two of our most modern and glamorous ships with itineraries that will appeal to everyone from first-time to seasoned cruisers.”