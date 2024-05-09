MSC Meraviglia Kicks Off 2024 Cruise Season at Port Saint John

Port Saint John marked the start of the 2024 cruise season with the arrival of MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia on Wednesday, May 8.

This season, Port Saint John anticipates 76 ships to the Bay of Fundy, with more than 240,000 passengers. The port will also welcome 10 inaugural calls this year as well as 12 overnight calls. Other highlights of the season include 13 double-ship days, and seven triple-ship days in peak weeks of September and October.

“We’re particularly excited for the 14 calls taking place between now and August 31. Spring and Summer are such beautiful seasons in our region – they are our focus for continued cruise tourism growth in the future” said Natalie Allaby, director of cruise excellence at Port Saint John.

The MSC Meraviglia visited Saint John while sailing its eight-night Canada and New England itinerary which departed New York on May 4.