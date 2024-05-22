MSC Foundation and Mission Blue Unite to Implement Marine Conservation Initiatives

Mission Blue and the MSC Foundation announced a strategic three-year partnership to implement an ocean literacy program and a seagrass restoration project.

The announcement was made on May 22, International Day for Biological Diversity.

The goal is to combine Mission Blue’s expertise, led by oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earle, with the MSC Foundation’s outreach capabilities to inspire support for ocean protection and bolster global marine conservation, the companies said in a statement.

Daniela Picco, executive director of the MSC Foundation, said: “This partnership is about education as well as restoration, two of the Foundation’s focus areas. Thanks to this partnership, we are adding an important new restoration project to our portfolio, involving replanting up to 37,000 seagrass plants around the island of Formentera, Spain, over three years. We aim to boost ongoing efforts to replenish seagrass meadows to mitigate the effects of human activity and climate change, restoring ecological balance and supporting marine life.”

Pierfrancesco Vago, chair of the MSC Foundation Executive Committee and Executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, added: “Our joint commitment with Dr Earle and Mission Blue enhances our capacity to drive significant change. As the Hope Spot Champion for Ocean Cay, I am eager to see our efforts catalyze widespread support for protecting vital ecosystems in the communities where we sail, with MSC Group peers and stakeholders worldwide, including our cruise guests.”

The collaboration consists of two main components:

An ocean literacy program: Set to launch this summer, the program is designed to educate MSC guests about the importance of the ocean. The program includes lessons, activities and onboard presentations to emphasize the role of Hope Spots and essential marine ecosystems such as mangroves, seagrass meadows and coral reefs.

A restoration project: Planting up to 37,000 seagrass plants in the next three years to help restore seagrass meadows around Formentera, Spain.

Dr Sylvia Earle, president and co-chair of Mission Blue, said: “The ocean is at a breaking point, demanding not just our attention but urgent global action. We must protect it as if our lives depend on it – because they do! By joining forces with the MSC Foundation, we can now reach millions of people who are out on the ocean each year to help educate them on what is below the ship and inspire greater marine stewardship. The MSC Foundation has demonstrated its commitment to ocean conservation at sea and on land at Ocean Cay in the Bahamas and through its outreach programs aimed at engaging the public on a grand scale at a critical moment in time.”

Photo: Silvia Earle and Pierfrancesco Vago after signing the partnership agreement in Geneva.