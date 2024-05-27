MSC Cruises Introduces New Family Offerings for Summer 2024

MSC Cruises is introducing new onboard services and activities to its children and family program for the summer 2024 sailing season, according to a press release.

For the first time, the cruise line will offer a care service with dedicated staff, in collaboration with its long-term partner Chicco, for babies as young as six months old. Previously, the service catered for those aged one and over.

Also new are two family game shows, a geography-based trivia game called “World Quest” and a spy game show dedicated to art named “Caravaggio.”

Club hours for children aged 12 to 17 have been extended on sea days from 10 am to 1 pm and from 3 pm to midnight, and when a ship is berthed in port the times are now 3 pm to midnight.

Parents who want to spend time with their children in the kids’ clubs can now book a daily time when all the areas are open. Large parties for families and their children are also available during a cruise.

Steve Leatham, global head of entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “At the heart of our business is family. We love creating unforgettable memories and holidays for everyone, especially for families. That’s why we proudly offer a fleetwide family program of entertainment and activities that resonates with our valued guests. As a father of three boys, I know first-hand the incredible job our youth team does on board, not only in entertaining children and families but also in creating moments that can’t be replicated anywhere else.”

Matteo Mancini, corporate senior manager of kids entertainment, added: “We host more than 600,000 children and teenagers across our entire fleet every year, and we want to make sure every single one of them disembarks having had the best experience. That’s why it’s so important for us to continually listen to their feedback and follow entertainment trends. Music, game shows, digital innovation and trained youth staff are the pillars we turned into reality.”

Guinness World Record activities for families are also available onboard the MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, MSC Seascape, MSC Seashore, MSC Magnifica, MSC Divina, MSC Meraviglia, MSC Virtuosa and MSC Grandiosa, where families have the chance to win prizes in a quiz show.

Families can also participate in children’s activities in collaboration with the MSC Foundation and its partners to learn more about sustainability initiatives. This includes one hour each day dedicated to environmental topics.