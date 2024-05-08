MSC Cruises and Emirates Renew Partnership for Two More Seasons

MSC Cruises and Emirates have renewed their partnership for two more seasons.

The companies announced the agreement at the Arabian Travel Market trade fair in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, building on a 10-year relationship between the airline and the cruise line.

According to a press release, the partnership will continue to prioritize coordinated promotional initiatives like Fly&Cruise, alongside targeted marketing efforts in key markets to increase Dubai’s appeal as a cruise destination.

Additionally, MSC Cruises and Emirates will share relevant data and insights to improve service delivery, in addition to facilitating a streamlined check-in process at Port Rashid in Dubai.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “We are delighted to further extend our partnership with Emirates for MSC Euribia’s Fly&Cruise packages from Dubai this winter season. Both Emirates and MSC Cruises are recognized as leaders in their fields, so it’s a perfect match to offer Emirates’ high-quality flight service with the outstanding experience waiting for guests on board our ship. Guests will benefit from a streamlined journey from home to ship and a dedicated support team for a stress-free start and end to their holiday.”

MSC Cruises guests can book a Fly&Cruise holiday package for the next two years, which includes Emirates return flights from 21 airports across Europe and South America.

Nabil Sultan, Emirates’ Executive VP for Passenger Sales and Country Management added: “We’re eager to continue our partnership with MSC Cruises who have been an integral part of Dubai’s growing cruise tourism industry. We’re confident that we have the right plans in place, as we work closely to deliver a seamless sea-to-air experience for our customers. Our partnership with MSC Cruises is also one of the ways we’re working to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s preferred winter cruising destination.”

Fly&Cruise packages are available from Italy (Milan, Rome), Germany (Frankfurt, Munich, Hamburg, Dusseldorf), United Kingdom (London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Newcastle) and Amsterdam, Brussels, Copenhagen, Dublin, Lisbon, Paris, Stockholm, Vienna, Zurich and São Paulo.

Photo: MSC Cruises’ Head of Fly&Cruise, Eudes-Philippe Le Guelinel (front left) and Emirates VP Commercial Products Dina Al Hreis (front right) along with Emirates’ EVP Passenger Sales and Country Management Nabil Sultan, (centre left) Emirates’ VP Commercial Products Dubai Mohammad Al Hashimi (centre right) and Emirates flight crew attended a signing ceremony today at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai