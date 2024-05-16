MSC Cruises Adopts Facial Recognition Tech

Neurotechnology has announced that its Face Verification system is used by MSC Cruises in the company’s MSC for Me mobile application and in the MSC web portal, according to a company statement.

Neurotechnology provided its Face Verification SDK and Web Service to MSC Cruises for integration within the existing MSC Cruises mobile application for Android and iOS as well as for the MSC Cruises web application.

Face Verification from Neurotechnology is used to automatically capture the guest’s photo in the pre-cruise check-in phase, which is performed by the passenger on their personal device. The photo is later saved in MSC Cruises’ onboard systems for security purposes.

“We are delighted that MSC Cruises has chosen to include Neurotechnology Face Verification in their applications,” said Antonello Mincone, Business Development Director for Neurotechnology. “The quality of our biometric products has been well recognized in the security industry for many years, particularly in the government sector. We are glad to prove how our technology is flexible and can successfully be adopted to provide value in other market verticals.”

“This new feature embedded in our digital channels, the MSC for Me App and MSC website, further elevates the customer experience of our guests by ensuring an even smoother and faster embarkation process,” added Luca Pronzati, Chief Digital Technology Officer in MSC Cruises. “The solution provided by Neurotechnology represents an incremental step towards the compliance of international maritime and cruise regulations on security standards, only possible through the partnership set up with the Neurotechnology team and their commitment towards the end result.”