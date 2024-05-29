MSC: 7 Cruise Ships for Winter 2025-26 in North America

MSC Cruises is deploying seven ships in the United States for the winter 2025-26 season, the most for the cruise line to date in the market.

The ships will be based at four homeports, another North America milestone for the brand, in Miami, Port Canaveral, New York City and Galveston, according to a press release.

Highlights of winter 2025-26 include MSC Grandiosa’s debut in the U.S. from Port Canaveral; MSC Cruises’ inaugural season sailing from Galveston; MSC World America’s first winter season sailing from Miami following her debut in April 2025; and most itineraries calling at the enhanced Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said: “The winter 2025-2026 season will mark our largest presence in the U.S. to date, with seven ships sailing from U.S. homeports. We are delighted to provide our guests more choices than ever before when it comes to embarkation ports, ships, itineraries and destinations, making it easy to find the perfect cruise.

“We look forward to introducing MSC Grandiosa to Port Canaveral, launching MSC Seascape from Galveston and offering a new world of cruising aboard MSC World America for our guests embarking in Miami. Combining world-class entertainment, dining and amenities onboard with the fantastic updates coming to Ocean Cay makes for an incredibly exciting future, which is perfect for everyone from first-time cruisers to our most devoted fans.”

The MSC Grandiosa will offer alternating seven-night sailings to the Eastern and Western Caribbean with a selection of three- and four-night cruises aboard the MSC Seashore sailing to Nassau and Ocean Cay.

The season will also mark MSC Cruises’ first sailings from the Port of Galveston, with the MSC Seascape. The ship will operate seven-night Western Caribbean itineraries with visits to Costa Maya, Isla de Roatan and Cozumel.

From Miami, MSC World America will operate seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries, calling at Isla de Roatan, Costa Maya, Cozumel and Puerto Plata among other destinations. The Seaside will sail a range of three-, four- and seven-night itineraries while the Divina will sail longer itineraries to the Caribbean.

From New York, the Meraviglia will sail on seven-night itineraries to Florida and The Bahamas, calling in Port Canaveral (Florida), Nassau and Ocean Cay.