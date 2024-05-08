Massport Officials Celebrate Start of Cruise Season in Boston

The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) celebrated the start of what promises to be a record-breaking cruise season at Flynn Cruiseport Boston, with the arrival of the Norwegian Gem on May 3, according to a press release.

After welcoming over 373,000 passengers and 149 cruise ships in 2023, Massport is expecting 169 cruise ships in 2024, up by 15 percent compared to the previous season. Between now and November, the Cruiseport will welcome 90 port of call visits, including 13 maiden calls, the port said.

To mark the start of the season, the Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) today joined elected officials and community stakeholders to celebrate the start of the season.

At the event, Massport recognized State Representative David Biele with the 2024 Maritime Champion Award for his support and advocacy in Boston and throughout the Commonwealth.

“The maritime industry is essential to Boston, especially South Boston, and generates thousands of jobs for the City and Commonwealth,” said Biele. “Between the expanding cruise industry here and the essential cargo shipping industry, the economic benefits are growing every day. I’m proud to work with Massport and all our maritime partners to ensure that Conley Terminal and Flynn Cruiseport continue to be supported by the state.”

“We are excited to kick off the start of the 2024 cruise season at Flynn Cruiseport Boston. We are proud the growth we’ve seen in our cruise operations over the last few years, and we couldn’t do it without our cruise partners,” said Massport Port Director Joseph Morris.

“Boston is the preeminent cruise port for New England and plays a very important role in our tourism economy. It supports thousands of jobs and serves as an economic engine for the Commonwealth. We look forward to welcoming cruise passengers to Boston and New England so they can explore all this region has to offer.”

In 2024, a record six cruise lines will have ships homeporting in Boston including Norwegian Cruise Line’s Gem and the Jade; Holland America’s Volendam and Zuiderdam; Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess; Celebrity Cruises’s Eclipse Royal Caribbean International’s Jewel of the Seas; and Oceania Cruises’s Nautica.

Juan Kuryla, senior vice president of port development and construction of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, said: “Boston is an exceptional city that our guests enjoy sailing from, and it plays a critical role to our long-term presence on the east coast. While we are excited to celebrate Norwegian Gem’s return for another season, we are equally eager to continue to explore opportunities with Massport to enhance the current facility to allow larger ships and more guests to cruise from Boston.”