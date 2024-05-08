Marine Hotel Association (MHA) Sets Dates for 2025 Trade Show

The Marine Hotel Association (MHA) has announced dates for its 2025 conference and trade show, marking the 40th anniversary of the event.

The event, targeted at the food and beverage and hotel sectors of the global cruise industry, will take place at the Naples Grande Beach Resort in Florida, running from March 27 through March 29, 2025.

Registration will be open and available soon on the organization’s website, with priority exhibitor registration also available soon.

With the cruise industry sailing with full ships and the big companies generating strong financial results, food spend was notable for the big companies in the first quarter of 2024.

2024 Q1 food and beverage spending: