Margaritaville at Sea Offers New Itineraries to Key West in 2024

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise is launching a new four-night itinerary out of Port of Palm Beach, Florida, featuring a new port of call and a day at sea, according to a press release.

Travelers can explore Key West and relax on the beaches of Grand Bahama Island, the company said.

With bookings starting on April 26, the four-night itineraries will be available from September through December 2024.

In addition to the new four-night sailings, Margaritaville continues to offer its two-night and three-night itineraries to Grand Bahama Island.