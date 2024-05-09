Marella Discovery Begins 2024 Med Season from Marmaris

On Monday, May 6, Marella Cruises’ Discovery kicked off its 2024 Eastern Mediterranean summer season out of Marmaris Cruise Port in Turkey.

During the 2024 summer season, the Marella Discovery will make 27 weekly calls from Marmaris, visiting destinations across Greece and Turkey.

Port officials pointed to the newly renovated passenger terminal and a modern highway connection with Dalaman International Airport for the seamless turnaround experience for passengers. The port offers two berths with piers of 305 meters and 135 meters in length.

During its inaugural seven-night Ancient Icons voyage, the Marella Discovery will visit Limassol, Cyprus; Alanya, Turkey; Rhodes, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; and Iraklion, Greece before returning to Marmaris, Turkey.