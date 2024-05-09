Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Marella Discovery Begins 2024 Med Season from Marmaris

Marella Discovery in Marmaris

On Monday, May 6, Marella Cruises’ Discovery kicked off its 2024 Eastern Mediterranean summer season out of Marmaris Cruise Port in Turkey.

During the 2024 summer season, the Marella Discovery will make 27 weekly calls from Marmaris, visiting destinations across Greece and Turkey.

Port officials pointed to the newly renovated passenger terminal and a modern highway connection with Dalaman International Airport for the seamless turnaround experience for passengers. The port offers two berths with piers of 305 meters and 135 meters in length.

During its inaugural seven-night Ancient Icons voyage, the Marella Discovery will visit Limassol, Cyprus; Alanya, Turkey; Rhodes, Greece; Bodrum, Turkey; and Iraklion, Greece before returning to Marmaris, Turkey.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.