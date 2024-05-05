Lisa Lutoff-Perlo to Lead FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee

Former Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo will serve as the President and CEO of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee.

Lutoff-Perlo and her team will drive the collaboration between South Florida’s public and private sector leaders in preparation for welcoming up to 600,000 fans to the region in the summer of 2026, according to a press release.

“The spotlight will be on Miami as an international business and lifestyle capital during FIFA World Cup 2026. We sought a CEO and leader who understands this opportunity and brings a global perspective, true vision, and tremendous passion to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans while maximizing the economic impact for the region,” said Rodney Barreto, chairman and CEO of the Barreto Group, and co-chair of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee.

“Lisa has all these traits, and her extraordinary business and hospitality experience will help her rise to this monumental occasion to foster both an original and bottom-line approach that will make us the envy of the North American host cities.”

A South Florida resident, Lutoff-Perlo is currently on the board of directors for AutoNation and currently serves as chair of the United Way of Broward County. In her long career, she held multiple positions within the Royal Caribbean Group, most recently as Vice Chairman of External Affairs. Before that, she served as President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises.

“South Florida is no stranger to championship events, and the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the biggest sporting event the world has ever seen. I want to capitalize on this platform, bringing my expertise to create an enviable World Cup experience and to drive unparalleled positive social and economic impact for the region,” said Lutoff-Perlo. “This golden opportunity demands our team innovate, be inclusive, and supercharge excitement around the tournament.”

Lutoff-Perlo added: “I can’t wait to start engaging with my team and our co-chairs, board members, and executive advisory board to establish Miami as the unquestioned champion host city and make the entire region proud.”

Lutoff-Perlo’s leadership team will include Janelle Prieto as chief marketing and community officer and Ray Martinez as chief operating officer.

“It’s exciting times for Miami-Dade and South Florida as the community prepares and plans for the World Cup 2026. Today’s news that Lisa Lutoff-Perlo will lead the professional team as CEO and President is great momentum as the work continues to get ready for 2026. I have great trust that the Board of Directors comprised of community and business leaders will work alongside the leadership of Lisa and her team to make sure South Florida shines on the global stage during this once-in-a-lifetime event,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and head of the Host Committee’s executive advisory board.