JRE Chef Arjan Kuipers Joins Swan Hellenic’s Culinary Expedition from Lisbon to UK

Arjan Kuipers

Chef Arjan Kuipers, a member of the restaurant association JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, joined a 10-day Swan Hellenic voyage from Portugal to the United Kingdom, according to a press release.

The “Old World Gateways to the Atlantic” voyage sailed from Lisbon to Portsmouth, from May 14-24, and hosted Kuipers as part of the Maris project, a partnership between Swan Hellenic and JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs. Throughout the journey, guests had the chance to enjoy signature dishes and attend a gala dinner with a specially curated menu personally presented by the chef.

 Additionally, Kuipers hosted a live cooking show and led gastronomic excursions ashore, allowing guests to explore local culinary traditions and specialties like port, cider, Rioja wine, Portuguese cakes, Breton butter biscuits and crepes.

Travelers explored lesser-known ports and cities along the Portuguese, Spanish and French Atlantic coasts before reaching Brittany and then Portsmouth.

