Industry Remembers Navin Sawhney

Navin Sawhney

Cruise industry executive Navin Sawhney passed away on May 23 following a six-year battle with cancer.

Sawhney, an immigrant from New Delhi, India, spent over four decades in the cruise and travel industry after earning his MBA from the University of Bridgeport.

Coming to the U.S., lived with several local, host families in Stratford and Fairfield, CT before moving to Queens, NY for work, and eventually became a U.S. citizen in 1989.

“Ever the storyteller, he would weave his tales of travel abroad, memorable meals, and clever quips in a charismatic way,” read his obituary.

His career included key marketing roles at Holland America Line, where he met his wife, Cunard Cruise Line, and Tauck World Discovery. Sawhney later served as CEO of the Americas for Ponant, playing a key role in building up the brand in the American market from its New York City office.

The family’s statement highlighted Sawhney’s love for “good music, a well-prepared meal, and…fine wine.”

In addition to his wife he is survived by his devoted daughters, Tara (Alison) and Hannah (Ryan), two siblings, Nita (Mohan) Varma and Sarita (late Shiv) Kapuria, cherished granddaughter, Zoe, several nieces and nephews, and several grandnephews, and a grandniece.

