IAATO Announces Leadership Changes

The International Association of Antarctica Tour Operators (IAATO) has named John McKeon as executive committee chair and welcomed Brandon Harvey and Jørn Henriksen to the top team.

McKeon, co-founder, and owner of IAATO Member Operator Polar Latitudes has been an active member of IAATO since 2010.

He joined IAATO’s Membership Committee in 2014 and served as chair from 2017 to 2021 when he was elected to IAATO’s Executive Committee (EC).

Harvey is senior director of expedition operations at Quark Expeditions while Henriksen is director of expedition operations at Viking.

The appointments were made following a vote during IAATO’s annual meeting, this year held in Annapolis, Maryland, April 23-25.

“I want to thank all the members for trusting me with this responsibility,” said McKeon.

“As we emerge from a very challenging time and face new challenges, I continue to see great possibilities for the future of our industry and the unique organization we all love.”

McKeon succeeds Tudor Morgan who served on the Executive Committee for the maximum term of five years, the last two as chair.