HX Unveils New Norway Expedition for Winter 2026

HX announced the “Ultimate Norway – Arctic Expedition Under the Northern Lights,” a new Northern Norway itinerary, launching in January 2026.

Inspired by the Norwegian concept of Friluftsliv or “free air life,” guests sailing the itinerary will spend seven nights entirely above the Arctic Circle. Sailing roundtrip fromTromsø, the expedition aboard MS Spitsbergen will explore four regions in Northern Norway: the Lyngen Alps, Senja, Lofoten and Vesterålen, on ten scheduled sailings from January to March 2026.

“Since our first expedition in 1896 in Norway, HX has helped guests to immerse themselves in some of the most incredible and remote places on earth,” said Alex McNeil, SVP expeditions product and guest experience. While we’ve expanded our horizons and destinations over the last 128 years, our Norwegian heritage remains. We’re excited to unveil this unparalleled adventure that honors our roots and highlights our expertise in expedition today.”

Travelers can look forward to three special experiences, including a bonfire under the polar night, an exclusive evening at the Hurtigruten Museum in Stokmarknes and a traditional Scandinavian sauna session followed by a polar plunge. Other available activities include kayaking, whale watching, nature walks, alpine treks, snowshoeing, community visits, and ski touring.