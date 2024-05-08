HX Appoints Chloe Couchman in Exec. V.P. PR Role

HX (Hurtigruten Expeditions) has appointed Chloe Couchman as executive vice president of public relations and communications.

Couchman will report directly to CEO Daniel Skjeldam and will help shape the company’s communication strategies to reinforce its brand positioning.

Daniel Skjeldam, CEO of HX, said: “I am excited to welcome Chloe Couchman as EVP PR and Communications. She is a seasoned communication strategist and a dynamic leader in corporate communications. Chloe will play a crucial role in driving effective, balanced and holistic communications and public relations strategies, that will help us advance our exciting new HX brand.”

“Chloe’s dedication to sustainability and ocean conservation aligns seamlessly with HX’s commitment to being a driving force for good and minimizing our environmental footprint. Her unique perspective, boundless energy, and unwavering commitment will undoubtedly contribute to our success in delivering unforgettable experiences while safeguarding the nature, wildlife and culture we visit,” he added.

Previously, Couchman served as Global Director of Corporate Communications at Merlin Entertainments. Before that, she held key positions at CWT and Visit London/London & Partners, where she contributed to major events such as the London 2012 Olympic & Paralympic Games and the 2011 Royal Wedding.

Couchman said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to embark on this new expedition. For me, this role represents an exciting opportunity to channel my passion for great storytelling, love for ocean conservation and travel into meaningful action.”