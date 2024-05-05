Hurtigruten Unveils 2023 ESG Results

Hurtigruten unveiled its 2023 ESG report, highlighting significant reductions in carbon emissions, as well as new plans for further improvements.

“In 2023, Hurtigruten has made considerable progress in reducing our footprint and continuing our positive contributions to the local community along the Norwegian coast. We are delighted with the progress we have achieved and are proud to see that we are on the right track,” said Hedda Felin, CEO of Hurtigruten.

Hurtigruten reported a nine percent reduction in direct emissions per guest since 2022 and a 46 percent reduction in NOx emissions since 2022.

“We are thrilled to announce a notable reduction in CO2 emissions. Viewing enhancements within our own operations as the cornerstone of credible ESG endeavors, we are dedicated to continuous improvement. In 2023, our commitment was recognized as we were ranked the world’s leading ESG cruise player by Sustainalytics. This reaffirms our genuine dedication to fostering environmentally friendly operations and upholding our social responsibility,” added Felin.

The company has also reduced its water consumption by 8 percent and waste by 4 percent while food waste has been reduced by over 40 percent in two years.

“We adhere to three guiding principles: reduce, reuse, and recycle. This strategy entails reducing consumption, for instance, by offering smaller portion sizes to minimize food waste (reduce), repurposing leftovers instead of discarding them (reuse), and most recently, with our new food compressor initiative, closing the loop by converting food waste into fertilizer for growing vegetables used in our menus (recycle),” said Felin.