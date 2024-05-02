Holland America Line Begins Pilot Test of Renewable Fuels

Holland America Line has announced the start of a long-term biofuel test on the Rotterdam, leveraging 100 percent low carbon intensity biofuel while sailing within the Norwegian World Heritage Fjords.

According to a company statement, tship bunkered the biofuel before leaving the Port of Rotterdam, the Netherlands, April 27, 2024, and will operate one of its four engines using low carbon intensity oil derived from organic waste or residues and certified according to the EU Renewable Energy Directive while in the Fjords.

The GoodFuels MR1-100 sustainable biofuel supplied by FincoEnergies will yield an estimated 86% reduction in life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions.

“Holland America Line is committed to reducing our greenhouse gas emissions and we are excited to demonstrate a next-generation fuel source that can help us toward our pursuit of net zero emissions,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Converting items such as food waste into fuel is an innovative way to meet environmental challenges and we thank the Dutch government for its support.”

The initial tests will occur on one of the ship’s four engines during cruises this month, with the potential to expand to multiple engines during the summer while operating in the Norwegian World Heritage Fjords, specifically Geirangerfjord and Nærøyfjord.