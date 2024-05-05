Holland America Introduces the Glacier Guarantee on Alaska Voyages

Holland America Line announced the Glacier Guarantee, promising guests Glacier viewings on every cruise and cruisetour, according to a statement.

The Glacier Guarantee is available on Alaska departures from now through September 2025. Under the guarantee, if Holland America Line does not visit an Alaska glacier, guests are eligible to receive a Future Cruise Credit equal to 15 percent of their cruise fare.

“Our guests, and especially first-time guests, are understandably as obsessed with Alaska’s glaciers as we are, and our new Glacier Guarantee underlines our confidence in providing unforgettable glacier sightings on our Alaska cruises and Cruisetours,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer, Holland America Line. “We know our guests are going to return home from their cruise with special memories of these icy wonders. In fact, we guarantee it.”

Every Alaska cruise includes a visit to Alaska’s glaciers during which the ship sails up to the face of the ice formations and then rotates for a 360-degree view. Glacier visits include College Fjord, Dawes Glacier, Hubbard Glacier and the Tracy Arm Fjord’s Twin Sawyer Glaciers.

During Glacier Bay cruising, Glacier Bay National Park Service Rangers visit Holland America Line ships to engage with guests and discuss Alaska’s famous national park.

New for the 2024 season, the cruise line also debuted “Glacier Day” on its Alaska cruises as part of its “We Love Alaska” onboard experience. Glacier Day includes sighting times, scenic commentary, presentations, informational viewing stations, photo opportunities, Dutch Pea Soup on deck, Glacial Ice cocktails and an open bow for viewing.