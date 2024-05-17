Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Havila Pollux Named by Godmother Erna Solberg

Naming ceremony

 The Havila Pollux was officially named at Bryggen in Bergen by godmother Erna Solberg, former prime minister of Norway, on Monday, May 13.

“A ship naming ceremony is a festive day for a shipping company. It’s a day to thank everyone who has contributed to realizing the ship, and to thank all our employees who have been involved from the construction process to a coastal cruise ship in operation along the Norwegian coast,” said CEO Bent Martini.

“To be able to name Havila Pollux in the surroundings we did today, in the middle of Bergen bathed in spring sunshine, added an extra touch to the whole event.”

Solberg joined Martini for lunch onboard during the naming ceremony, where guests got a taste of Havila Voyages’ food concept.

“We are proud to have a former prime minister as the godmother of Havila Pollux, also because it was during Erna Solberg’s tenure that the requirements in the current contract period with the government were set.”

Solberg said: “It’s very nice to be asked, nice to do this, and especially, this is a very beautiful ship. I think it’s exciting to see a ship with large battery packs, and that there is a focus on being environmentally friendly.”

Reflecting on the importance of the coastal route and emission goals, Solberg added: “We are to cut 50 percent of emissions from domestic shipping traffic by 2030. We must do more than just have our ferries emit less. That is why we set requirements when we put out tenders related to the operation of the coastal route when we were in government. And what I hear now is that these ships meet those requirements and that they can achieve significantly more if we are good enough to create incentives for it.”

 

