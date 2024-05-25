Hanseatic Spirit’s Antarctica Season Cancelled

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is canceling the Hanseatic Spirit’s 2024-25 winter season in Antarctica, according to reports in German media.

The luxury expedition brand is axing nearly five months’ worth of cruises to redeploy the 230-guest ship in Northern Europe.

Cancelled voyages include a total of 12 cruises that were previously scheduled to take place between October 31, 2024 and April 22, 2025.

In addition to 20- to 23-night expeditions to Antarctica, the Hanseatic Spirit was also set to offer itineraries in South America, the Atlantic and Africa.

Affected passengers are currently being informed by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, according to Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten.

Citing the company, the website said that the change responds to feedback from guests who showed interest in winter expeditions departing from Germany.

The itineraries were introduced a few years ago and were also offered by the Hanseatic Nature during the past winter season.

With the change, Hapag-Lloyd’s 2024-25 winter season will include two vessels sailing to Antarctica and a third remaining in Northern Europe.

While the Hanseatic Nature and the Hanseatic Inspiration are set to offer programs in Antarctica, the Hanseatic Spirit will sail from Germany for itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords, Western Europe, the Baltic and more.