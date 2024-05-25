Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Hanseatic Spirit’s Antarctica Season Cancelled

Hanseatic Spirit

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises is canceling the Hanseatic Spirit’s 2024-25 winter season in Antarctica, according to reports in German media.

The luxury expedition brand is axing nearly five months’ worth of cruises to redeploy the 230-guest ship in Northern Europe.

Cancelled voyages include a total of 12 cruises that were previously scheduled to take place between October 31, 2024 and April 22, 2025.

In addition to 20- to 23-night expeditions to Antarctica, the Hanseatic Spirit was also set to offer itineraries in South America, the Atlantic and Africa.

Affected passengers are currently being informed by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, according to Schiffe und Kreuzfahrten.

Citing the company, the website said that the change responds to feedback from guests who showed interest in winter expeditions departing from Germany.

The itineraries were introduced a few years ago and were also offered by the Hanseatic Nature during the past winter season.

With the change, Hapag-Lloyd’s 2024-25 winter season will include two vessels sailing to Antarctica and a third remaining in Northern Europe.

While the Hanseatic Nature and the Hanseatic Inspiration are set to offer programs in Antarctica, the Hanseatic Spirit will sail from Germany for itineraries to the Norwegian Fjords, Western Europe, the Baltic and more.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.