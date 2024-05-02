Global Cruise Ship Orderbook Expands to 60 Ships Through 2036

The global cruise ship orderbook now extends the farthest out it ever has, with new ships on order through 2026, thanks to Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings which announced a large newbuild deal with Fincantieri in April.

In the latest update to the cruise ship orderbook from Cruise Industry News, eight new Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings ships have been added, including two newbuilds each for Oceania and Regent, and four for Norwegian Cruise Line.

Per berth prices on the Oceania and Regent newbuilds are higher than previous classes of ships for those companies.

In addition, Windstar will get its first new ship in more than three decades with the arrival of the Star Seeker from West Sea in Portugal in 2025; the ship was previously expected to operate for Mystic’s U.S. brand in Atlas Ocean Voyages.

Other key updates include the MSC World Asia, which received its name in April and is now expected to operate in Asia when it debuts following its delivery from Chantiers in France.

With 60 ocean-going ships on order through 2026, the average ship price is just over $760 million and the average capacity is 2,346 guests.