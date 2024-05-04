Foyle Port to Welcome Six Inaugural Calls in 2024

Foyle Port in Derry-Londonderry , which is celebrating its 170th anniversary this year, is expected to welcome six inaugural calls between May and September, according to a press release.

Half of the calls scheduled for this year will be maiden visits, including the inaugural visit from the Villa Vie Residences, which offers a three-and-a-half year residential world cruise. At least six ships will make a return visit, including the Hebridean Princess, which is scheduled to make two overnight visits in the city centre berth at Fort George.

Foyle Port’s Harbor Master and Operations Director, Bill McCann said: “We are very much looking forward to welcoming back all our returning cruise lines and eagerly await those who are visiting for the first time. The port has worked hard in recent years to promote the destination on a global scale with an aim of building cruise tourism to the region.”

2023 was a record-breaking year for the Port aas it welcomed over 16,000 passengers and crew, including the arrival of the biggest ship to ever anchor in the Foyle, Norwegian Cruise Line’s Star. Her sister ship, the Norwegian Dawn is expected to visit the port in August of this year.

Visit Derry’s Chief Executive, Odhran Dunne said: “Visit Derry are delighted that Lough Foyle will welcome cruise passengers from around the globe again this year to experience some of the fantastic range of tourism attractions and experiences on offer across the North West region. Whilst the cruise visitors will have a unique opportunity to enjoy some of the stunning scenery along the Causeway Coastal Route and Wild Atlantic Way, we are delighted that many will also enjoy the unique heritage and culture of the Walled City during their visit.”

=“Visit Derry looks forward to working in partnership with Foyle Port to provide a warm welcome and visitor information shoreside to all the cruise passengers and crew arriving this season.”