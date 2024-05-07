Twitter Facebook Linkedin
First Photos as Royal Caribbean’s Utopia Departs for Sea Trials

Utopia of the Seas

Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas is almost ready for its debut as the ship departed today from Chantiers for five days of sea trials.

The new ship is set to debut in Port Canaveral, Florida, in July 2024.

Utopia of the Seas

Utopia of the Seas

More than 900 experts, specialists across areas like naval architecture, engineering, navigation and design, are on Utopia to push the ship to its limits and make sure it’s ready for smooth sailing, the company said.

The teams are carrying out hundreds of tests and inspections, from how the ship moves through the open water and the operation of its navigation systems to engine performance, back-of-house technical checks and more. The trial period will cover more than 1,000 miles during the five-day trial.

