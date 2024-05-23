Fincantieri Commits to Saudi Arabia with New Shipbuilding Operations

Fincantieri underscored its commitment to advancing Saudi shipbuilding and the Vision 2030 agenda at an event held for industry stakeholders in Riyadh on Wednesday, May 22.

At the event titled “Where Vision Meets Maritime Excellence,” Fincantieri CEO Pierroberto Folgiero discussed the company’s vision, strategy and services that align with Saudi Arabia’s strategic goals, according to a statement.

Folgiero said: “Our commitment to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is steadfast. Fincantieri stands out in the shipbuilding industry for its vertically integrated model and our leadership across naval, cruise, and oil and gas sectors. We are proud to offer these world-class capabilities built on decades of naval heritage and excellence to help the Kingdom achieve its Vision 2030 objectives. Given the maritime industry’s pivotal role under Vision 2030, we eagerly anticipate establishing strategic partnerships. Through these collaborations, we aim to enhance local technological capabilities, create opportunities for Saudi talent, and foster knowledge exchange.”

Fincantieri will support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through its new subsidiary, Fincantieri Arabia. Fincantieri Arabia will showcase the Group’s shipbuilding capabilities, maritime equipment, systems, and naval logistic support services, including training and simulation. It will also manage stakeholder relationships in Saudi Arabia and seek local partners.

Additionally, Fincantieri will transfer its technological expertise in shipbuilding and create opportunities for Saudi nationals in the cruise, defense and offshore sectors.

Folgiero elaborated on the Group’s focus on developing green ships, in line with the Kingdom’s commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by 2060 and digitalizing shipyard operations.