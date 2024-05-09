Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Drydocks for the Amadea and Deutschland

Amadea

Phoenix Reisen has announced that the Amadea and Deutschland are back in service after drydocks at Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven and Bredo Werft respectively.

The Bonn-based cruise operator spent 20 million euros on technical upgrades as well as enhancements to public areas and staterooms on the two ships.

In addition to a general overhaul of the powerplant of the Amadea, she received a new exhaust system, new fresh water piping and a second osmosis water production unit.  All suites and junior suites were redesigned. New windows and air conditioning were installed in the spa area.

A 42-seat alternative restaurant, Pichlers, was installed on Deck 8. Dining there is free of charge for passengers. In addition, a permanent snack buffet has been installed at Harry’s Bar, “for those who get hungry between meals,” Phoenix Reisen said in a prepared statement.

The Deutschland received a new exterior paint job and her original teak decks were restored.  A new underwater, environmentally friendly coating was also applied.

Interior upgrades included new carpeting, upholstery, stateroom beds and mattresses.

At press time, the Deutschland was sailing a 12-day cruise around the British Isles, while the Amadea is cruising to the Norwegian fjords starting May 10.

Photos:  The Amadea

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

