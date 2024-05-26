Disney Has Successful Recruitment Drive in Trinidad and Tobago

Disney Cruise Line completed a recruitment drive at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain on May 15 and 16, 2024, supported by the Ministry of Tourism in Trinidad and Tobago, according to a press release.

The cruise line shortlisted applicants to fill vacancies in Food and Beverage, Guest Services, Galley Jobs, Lifeguards and Culinary. The positions were advertised in the local newspapers and online for a period of two weeks. A total of 80 applicants were selected to be interviewed for the in-person exercise conducted by Disney Cruise Line recruiters. The Ministry revealed that over 90 percent of applicants interviewed during the two-day event will receive letters of intent from Disney Cruise Line.

Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell said: “The Ministry is happy to support recruitment initiatives conducted by Cruise Lines, especially in the wake of such a successful 2023-24 cruise season for Trinidad and Tobago. Initiatives like these give our people the opportunity to showcase our culture, their individual skills, and to earn foreign exchange in the global marketplace. I extend congratulations to all the successful applicants and wish them well on their new journeys. I also want to thank Disney Cruise Line and Meridian Recruitment Agency Limited for facilitating professional development opportunities for our citizens.”

According to Meridian Recruitment Agency Limited, which was in charge of the recruitment, more than 5,000 nationals submitted e-applications for the opportunity to work for Disney Cruise Line. Following the pre-screening process, the agency shortlisted 150 candidates to be further screened and considered for the respective vacancies. 80 suitable candidates were then invited for in-person interviews at Queen’s Hall.

Successful applicants will receive an official email from Disney Cruise Line confirming their acceptance.

Photo: Permanent Secretary (Ag.) of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Mr. Videsh Maharaj, Mr. Charles Carvalho, CEO of Meridian Recruitment Agency Limited with the Disney Cruise Line Recruiters