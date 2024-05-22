Disney Cruise Line Joins In Career Day at Port Everglades

More than 90 high school students learned about cruise and cargo operations at Port Everglades during National Maritime Month, according to a press release.

The marine industry is vital to U.S. commerce and responsible for 2.3 million jobs each year, according to the latest data from the Marine Economy Satellite Account. Over the course of two days, Broward County students in the Junior Achievement of South Florida Pre-Apprenticeship program learned about careers in the maritime industry during discussions with Disney Cruise Line cast and crew members, staff from Port Everglades Terminal LLC, Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), and the president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 1526.

The Junior Achievement of South Florida Pre-Apprenticeship is a six-month program designed to help young people ages 17 to 24 to build work-readiness skills and gain knowledge of trade industries.

The students toured Disney Magic while it was docked and visited the cargo area where MSC/Port Everglades Terminal operates. Students gained insights from Disney Cruise Line shipboard crew members and officers in a range of areas, including human resources, guest services and entertainment.

Crew members shared details with students about their roles, life at sea and tips for pursuing a maritime career.

“The opportunities available in the maritime industry are diverse and high-paying,” said Acting Port Director Glenn Wiltshire. “We appreciate the chance to share with the students the various career options available on land and at sea.”

“It’s especially fitting that during National Maritime Month we could share with the participants how we don’t just move cargo but we power the local and global economies,” said Rick Blackmore, CEO of Port Everglades Terminal, LLC.

The career day marked the first time Disney Cruise Line has partnered with the Junior Achievement of South Florida’s maritime Pre-Apprenticeship program. Last year, in recognition of Disney’s arrival to Port Everglades, the cruise line announced new community investments, including in Junior Achievement of South Florida, with donations supporting the JA Career Bound as well as other programs such as a special marine service technician track that educates students about the maritime industry, marine basics and engine fundamentals.

“Through our partnership with Junior Achievement of South Florida, and our support of their Pre-Apprenticeship program, we hope to inspire the next generation of maritime professionals,” said Beth Thibodaux, Disney Cruise Line External Affairs Director.