Disney Cruise Line 2024 Capacity Breakdown

According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Disney Cruise Line’s deployment is seeing a shift in 2024.

Getting ready for the debut of the new Disney Treasure in December, the company is increasing its overall capacity by nearly five percent.

Taking over the itineraries currently being offered by the 2012-built Disney Fantasy, the 2,500-guest newbuild will offer seven-night cruises to the Caribbean and the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.

With six ships in service by the end of the year, the brand will expand its offerings in strategic markets, including the Caribbean and Europe.

According to CIN’s independent research, Disney is adding significant short Caribbean capacity, with approximately 20 percent more two- to five-night sailings in the region in 2024.

In addition to its traditional homeport in Port Canaveral, the company’s Caribbean program features itineraries leaving from Port Everglades, Galveston, New Orleans and San Juan.

As the Disney Dream repositions to Europe for a second summer, the company is significantly increasing its capacity in both the Mediterranean and Northern Europe regions via the bigger ship.

Australia is also set to see a longer season, upping Disney’s capacity by over 80 percent.

Other regions with significant capacity include Alaska, where the Disney Wonder is set to spend the upcoming summer season.

The company’s 2024 program includes a significant decrease in capacity in other regions, such as the West Coast– which will not see any itineraries in 2024.

Disney Cruise Line is also pulling back in the U.S. Northeast and Bermuda as the Disney Dream will be in Europe and the Caribbean instead.

Further changes to the company’s deployment are expected to take place in 2025 as Disney takes delivery of the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure.