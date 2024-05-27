Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cunard’s Queen Anne Arrives In Forth Port on Her Maiden Visit

Queen Anne

Cunard’s new cruise ship, the Queen Anne, sailed into the River Forth in Edinburgh on Sunday, May 26, with a water cannon salute led by local piper Louise Marshall to mark the ship’s maiden voyage into South Queensferry.

Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising said: “We are thrilled to have Cunard’s brand new ship call into the river Forth. She is a magnificent vessel and we extended a very warm Scottish welcome to her and her guests as they arrived into South Queensferry early this morning. Scotland’s cruise business contributes significantly to the economy, supports hundreds of jobs and delivers benefits to local businesses and communities. This is our busiest cruise season ever as passengers and ship lines choose our ports and anchorages to access the vast variety of attractions that Scotland has to offer including our UNESCO capital City of Edinburgh.”

The Queen Anne is currently sailing its 14-night The British Isles Festival Voyage, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. After departing Edinburgh, the ship will call in  Kirkwall, Scotland; Invergordon, Scotland; Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England; and Cork, Ireland before returning to Southampton on June 7.

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

ABInBev
EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.