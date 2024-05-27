Cunard’s Queen Anne Arrives In Forth Port on Her Maiden Visit

Cunard’s new cruise ship, the Queen Anne, sailed into the River Forth in Edinburgh on Sunday, May 26, with a water cannon salute led by local piper Louise Marshall to mark the ship’s maiden voyage into South Queensferry.

Rob Mason, head of cruise for Capital Cruising said: “We are thrilled to have Cunard’s brand new ship call into the river Forth. She is a magnificent vessel and we extended a very warm Scottish welcome to her and her guests as they arrived into South Queensferry early this morning. Scotland’s cruise business contributes significantly to the economy, supports hundreds of jobs and delivers benefits to local businesses and communities. This is our busiest cruise season ever as passengers and ship lines choose our ports and anchorages to access the vast variety of attractions that Scotland has to offer including our UNESCO capital City of Edinburgh.”

The Queen Anne is currently sailing its 14-night The British Isles Festival Voyage, sailing roundtrip from Southampton. After departing Edinburgh, the ship will call in Kirkwall, Scotland; Invergordon, Scotland; Greenock (Glasgow), Scotland; Belfast, Northern Ireland; Liverpool, England; and Cork, Ireland before returning to Southampton on June 7.