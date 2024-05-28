Cruise Ships Return to Baltimore After Two-Month Hiatus

The Vision of the Seas and the Carnival Pride sailed to Baltimore this past weekend, marking the return of cruise ships to the port after a two-month hiatus.

With its main navigation channel closed due to the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, cruise lines were unable to use the homeport since late March.

The first ship to return to Baltimore was Royal Caribbean International’s Vision of the Seas. Resuming revenue service following a three-week drydock, the 1996-built vessel docked at the port on May 25, 2024.

The ship set sail on a five-night cruise to Bermuda. Before returning to Baltimore next Thursday, the itinerary features an overnight visit to King’s Wharf, in addition to two days cruising in the North Atlantic.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride followed suit one day later, becoming the second ship to resume homeporting from Baltimore.

Ending a seven-night cruise to the Bahamas that sailed from Norfolk, the Spirit-class ship docked at the Cruise Maryland Terminal on May 26, 2024.

The ship then departed on a 14-night voyage to Greenland and Canada. Part of the Carnival Journeys program, the itinerary features visits to Qaqortoq, Nanortalik, St. Anthony, Corner Brook and Sydney.

Both vessels are now set to continue their year-round programs out of Baltimore.

The Carnival Pride will offer seven-night cruises to the Bahamas and Bermuda, as well as a special 14-night cruise to the Southern Caribbean and two additional 14-night sailings to Greenland and Canada.

The Vision of the Seas offers different itineraries to Bermuda and the Bahamas during the summer. The program features five-night cruises to King’s Wharf, in addition to nine-night cruises to King’s Wharf, Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Starting in late August, the Vision also offers nine-night cruises to Canada/New England, as well as longer cruises to the Caribbean from November.