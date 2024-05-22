Cruise Saudi Joins FLEET Research Consortium

Cruise Saudi signed a membership agreement with the FLEET research consortium to collaborate on developing sustainable energy solutions, according to a statement.

The move is in line with the company’s mission to improve the economic and environmental competitiveness of the aviation, road and marine sectors.

Founded by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) and Oil Sustainability Program (OSP), FLEET (Fuels, Lubricants and Efficient Engine Technologies) brings together key stakeholders of the energy and transportation sectors to collectively respond to the need for more sustainable energy solutions, the company added.

Cruise Saudi joins the consortium to work together on the goal set by KAUST’s Clean Combustion Research Center to develop economically viable and environmentally sustainable technologies.

Dr. Ahmed Alsaggaf, executive director of sustainability and innovation at Cruise Saudi said, “Sustainability and innovation are at the core of everything we do at Cruise Saudi, and we are continually looking to identify and implement the most innovative practices which promote sustainability – not just reducing our carbon footprint but across the entire value chain of the cruise industry that we are developing in Saudi. As such, we are looking forward to playing a part in the important research KAUST is doing to improve sustainable energy in the maritime sector and beyond. It is an exciting new chapter for both Cruise Saudi, and wider Saudi, as we work towards a more sustainable future.”