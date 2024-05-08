Costa Cruises Introduces New Lost Luggage Concierge Service

Costa Cruises, in collaboration with SosTravel.com, is introducing “Lost Luggage Concierge,” a new service available to guests in 2024.

With the new service, Costa will track down and return guests’ lost luggage directly onboard the ship, within 48 hours, according to a company statement.

In the event of lost luggage, SosTravel will handle the necessary operations to recover the luggage without the guests having to do anything except report the loss at the airport to activate the service.

Daniel Caprile, VP of pricing and revenue management, itinerary and transportation at Costa Cruises, said: “Our goal is to offer our guests the best travel experiences, from every angle. The Lost Luggage Concierge service by Sostravel.com is a further step in this direction, as it will help us to ensure that our guests can start enjoying their cruise, worry-free, even before embarking, right from their departure at the airport. In addition, this exclusive service will help to further differentiate our holidays in the travel industry, increasing the quality of our offer. For this, I would like to thank SosTravel.com and our Travel Service team, led by Massimo Callegari, who have worked to finalize this important collaboration”.

The Lost Luggage Concierge service will be included by default, at no cost, for all Fly and Cruise guests departing from Europe between May and the end of November 2024, who book the complete ‘flight + cruise’ package.

Massimo Crippa, general manager of SosTravel, added: “The undisputed value of the agreement, and the trust of one of the largest global players in the cruise industry, represent a major growth opportunity for Sostravel.com. Digital passenger services are expanding beyond the airport sales channel, and this agreement together with the previous B2B agreements recently signed are the best of demonstrations”.