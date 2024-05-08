Costa and Visit Malta Set for Abysso Calypso Party

The “Abysso Calypso Party” organized by SMSMondial in partnership with Costa & Visit Malta, will take place in Valletta on Saturday, May 18.

The event, which offers a preview of Costa’s exclusive “Sea Destinations,” will be held at the Saluting Battery in the Upper Barrakka Gardens that evening. .

Attendees will be greeted with a set by Malta’s Versatile Brass Band, accompanied by a custom-made projection on the ramparts of Fort St. Angelo. On the same occasion, Costa Fascinosa’s cruises sailing from Malta in summer 2025 will be launched with special discounts and free onboard credit vouchers for bookings made during the evening.

“We are thrilled to be participating in this magnificent event in Malta and are grateful to Visit Malta and SMSMondial for the great efforts they put in organizing it with such enthusiasm. Malta is an important source market for Costa and from early June to the end of September, Costa Fascinosa will be calling in Valletta regularly as part of her seven-day journey towards the East Mediterranean, with further stops in Catania, Taranto, Santorini, and Mykonos. With our highly original ‘Sea Destinations’, which are only available with Costa and take our routes to another level, our guests can enjoy cruises that are even more unforgettable,” said Mirco Vassallo, international sales director for Costa Cruises.

“And next week’s event on May 18 will be a sneak-peek of what’s to come: a party centered around the theme of the deep sea, named the ‘Abysso Calypso Party,” added Vassallo.

Carlo Micallef, CEO of Malta Tourism Authority, said: “Visit Malta is delighted that Costa Cruises chose Malta for this attractive promotional event, which showcases what Costa Cruises has to offer, all while being surrounded by the enchanting scenery of Valletta’s Grand Harbour and also promotes Malta’s islands across the Costa network. Costa Cruises is an esteemed partner in Malta’s cruise sector and brings in thousands of visitors every year, with many returning to come and explore some more after getting a taste of the islands during the hours they spend on shore.”

Malta’s Minister for Tourism Clayton Bartolo, as well as top Malta Tourism Authority and Costa Cruises officials, will also be attending the event.