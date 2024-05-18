Cordelia Cruises Returns to Chennai

After two successful seasons, Cordelia Cruises announced the start of its 2024 Chennai program for the summer season, sailing from July 12 through September 9, 2024.

Cordelia Cruises’ first voyage from Chennai departed in 2022 while in 2023, Cordelia embarked on India’s first international sailing to Sri Lanka from this port.

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO of Cordelia Cruises, expressed his excitement for the upcoming sailings, stating, “We are thrilled to return to Chennai, a city that holds a special place in our hearts, and embark on yet another extraordinary season of cruising. The support and enthusiasm shown by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been instrumental in our journey, and we are grateful for their continued patronage.”

Highlights of Cordelia Cruises’ Chennai Sailings 2024: