Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Cruise Industry News Logo

Cordelia Cruises Returns to Chennai

Cordelia in Chennai

After two successful seasons, Cordelia Cruises announced the start of its 2024 Chennai program for the summer season, sailing from July 12 through September 9, 2024.

Cordelia Cruises’ first voyage from Chennai departed in 2022 while in 2023, Cordelia embarked on India’s first international sailing to Sri Lanka from this port.

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO of Cordelia Cruises, expressed his excitement for the upcoming sailings, stating, “We are thrilled to return to Chennai, a city that holds a special place in our hearts, and embark on yet another extraordinary season of cruising. The support and enthusiasm shown by Chief Minister MK Stalin and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal have been instrumental in our journey, and we are grateful for their continued patronage.”

Highlights of Cordelia Cruises’ Chennai Sailings 2024:

  • Two-night Cruise: Chennai – At Sea – Chennai
  • Five-night Cruise: Chennai – At Sea – Hambantota – Trincomalee – Jaffna – Chennai

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Get the latest breaking cruise newsSign up.

CRUISE SHIP ORDERBOOK

54 Ships | 122,002 Berths | $36 Billion | View

New 2024 Drydock REPORT
2024 Drydock Report

Highlights:

  • Mkt. Overview
  • Record Year
  • Refit Schedule
  • 120 Pages
  • PDF Download
  • Order Today
New 2024 Annual Report
CIN Annual 2024

Highlights:

  • 2033 Industry Outlook 
  • All Operators
  • Easy to Use
  • Pre-Order Offer
  • Order Today
Cruise Industry News
Online News
Publications
Connect
© Cruise Industry News 1996-2024. All Rights Reserved.