Coral Expeditions Scales Up Commercial Leadership Team

Coral Expeditions announced the appointment of three new leaders within its commercial team to scale up the company’s capability in the expanding expedition sector, according to a statement.

“These are exciting times for the business as we continue to see a rise in demand for our unique style of product here in Australia and around the world” said Commercial Director Jeff Gillies.

“Coral Expeditions has emerged strongly from the challenges of the pandemic and maintained the trust and loyalty of our customers. We are now in a new era with opportunity for growth as the world opens up and as we see changes in customer needs, competition and in the travel distribution structure”. “I look forward to the enthusiasm and skills that Andrew, Chis and Kath will bring to the team and to see them help us build on the reputation and legacy we have created as the pioneers of expedition in the Australasian and Asia Pacific region.”

Andrew Thwaites assumed the new role of global director of sales. His previous experience spans over 15 years at Carnival Australia where he was promoted to the role of Head of Sales overseeing Seabourn, Holland America and P&O Cruises.

After joining Coral Expeditions’ Kimberley cruise between Darwin and Broome, Thwaites said: “Having recently experienced the Kimberley first-hand with Coral Expeditions, I was surprised and impressed how the smaller vessels with limited guests allowed extra time exploring and contributed to the camaraderie built amongst guests and crew.”

Chris Jahnsen joined the team in the role of marketing manager. In his new role, Jahnsen will lead the marketing team, digital transformation initiatives and integration projects with the NRMA group and members.

“Coral has an amazing product that’s been built from the ground up over the decades around guest needs; they listen to their customers. It’s a brand with a rich heritage but also one that’s always evolving, so many stories to tell and many adventures yet to be created,” said Jahnsen.

Katherine Plohl joined Coral Expeditions as reservations and revenue manager.

In her new role, Plohl will guide the sales and service team, guest relations and inventory management.

“I am thrilled to join the team and be a part of this iconic travel brand. I cannot wait to travel onboard in the coming months and meet our guests and crew,” said Plohl.

All three of the team will be based in the company headquarters in Cairns, Australia.