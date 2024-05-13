Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Consilium Safety Group Appoints Johan Svensson CFO

Johan Svensson

Consilium Safety Group announced the appointment of Johan Svensson as its new chief financial officer, effective June 10.

In his new role, Svensson will oversee the Group’s finance and business control functions, as well as the M&A, PMO and legal departments. Before joining Consilium Safety Group, Svensson held several leadership positions in companies such as Volvo Cars and OPEN.

Consilium Safety Group CEO Philip Isell Lind af Hageby said: “We are pleased to welcome Johan Svensson to Consilium Safety Group. He has gained extensive experience in financial management and business control from working in demanding corporate environments where he was instrumental in driving improvement. I am confident that he will bring valuable perspectives and actively contribute to our corporate management team as we embark on a new chapter in our journey to become #1 in SafetyTech together in partnership with Antin Infrastructure Partners.” 

Svensson added: “I am excited to join Consilium Safety and to work alongside such a strong management team. I look forward to contributing to the company’s success by leveraging my experiences to optimize financial performance and to drive value.”

