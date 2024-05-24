Celebrity Cruises Elevates ‘The Retreat’ Experience

Celebrity Cruises is elevating The Retreat experience to offer more perks and amenities than ever before, according to a statement.

“At The Retreat, the world really does revolve around our guests,” said Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises.

“We collected extensive feedback from past guests, loyalty members and our trade partners to inform how The Retreat experiences are being reimagined to continue exceeding vacation expectations by delivering on the amenities and experiences Celebrity Cruises guests value most.”

The Retreat now comes with a dedicated butler with Butler Chat for fast communication onboard or onshore. Additionally, a dedicated shore excursions expert, The Retreat Destination Experience Specialist, is now available for guests of The Retreat to help plan destination-related activities. Guests can relax before excursions at The Retreat Lounge and will get suite-to-car butler escorts for Private Journeys excursions.

Culinary enhancements at Luminae, the exclusive suites-only restaurant, include new Daniel Boulud Signature dishes and a new rotating dinner and dessert menu. In-suite, guests can enjoy personalized treats and a complimentary stocked minibar.

Guests of The Retreat will enjoy reserved seating in The Theatre. Plus, those staying in Royal Suites and above will receive complimentary laundry service including unlimited pressing.