Celebrity Cruises Celebrates Travel Advisor Appreciation Day All May

Celebrity Cruises will be celebrating Travel Advisor Appreciation Day for the entire month of May, with a range of incentives and prizes, according to a company statement.

Running from May 1 through May 31, Travel Advisor Appreciation Month offers advisors a chance to win prizes including any Celebrity Cruise of their choice, and one of Celebrity’s Galapagos sailings onboard the Flora.

Additionally, advisors can earn double Celebrity Rewards points on every booking made between May 1 and May 10.

“Travel advisors are the backbone of our industry, and Travel Advisor Appreciation Month provides Celebrity an opportunity to celebrate their efforts while giving back,” said Katina Athanasiou-Soy, senior vice president of sales and services at Celebrity Cruises. “We thank advisors for their unparalleled levels of support this WAVE season and look forward to continued partnership in 2024 and beyond.”

Travel Advisor Appreciation Month incentives and promotions include:

WIN Social Giveaways: Across eight days, between May 1 – May 10, Celebrity Cruises will reward over 100 advisors with gifts totaling over $15,000 in value.

WIN a Celebrity Cruise: Travel advisors who engage in various activities throughout Travel Agent Appreciation month, and complete this survey , will have a chance to win a Celebrity Cruise for two people.

WIN a Galapagos sailing: Advisors who book three staterooms, with at least one being a Galapagos sailing, throughout May are in the running to experience the Galapagos first-hand.

EARN Double Rewards: Travel advisors can earn more with double Celebrity Rewards points for every booking made between May 1 – May 10.

In addition to these incentives and prizes, Celebrity also announced refreshed support for advisors with onboard and shore excursion bookings on CruisingPower; a new Insider Focus Groups program; a special edition of Seas Today on April 30 to recap all the initiatives, resources and tools available to travel advisors.