Celebrity Cruises 2024 Capacity Breakdown

According to the 2024 Cruise Industry News Annual Report, Celebrity Cruises will see significant capacity growth this year thanks to the first full year of operation from the Celebrity Ascent in addition to more short cruises in the Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean Group’s premium brand is growing Asia too, with

the Celebrity Millennium offering year-round itineraries in Japan and Southeast Asia, the company will more than double its presence in the area.

Also sailing to India and Sri Lanka, the 1,950-passenger vessel is also pushing up Celebrity’s capacity in the Indian Ocean.

Celebrity is betting in the Caribbean with a spike in short sailings in the region, with ships calling at Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The lineup includes the 3,030-guest Celebrity Reflection, which is spending the summer offering three- and four-night itineraries to the Bahamas departing from Fort Lauderdale.

Still in North America, the company is expanding its presence in Bermuda, with the larger Celebrity Eclipse offering itineraries to the region departing from Bayonne.

The Northern/Western Europe region, as well as the Mediterranean are also seeing slight capacity reductions.

With 16 vessels in service, Celebrity Cruises overall capacity is set to increase by nearly 15 percent, Cruise Industry News’ data shows.