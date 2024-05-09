Celebration Key Construction Empowers Grand Bahamian Workforce

Carnival Corporation revealed that over 85 percent of the construction workforce at its newest destination, Celebration Key, comprises Grand Bahamians.

This reflects Carnival’s commitment to local empowerment and fostering sustainable partnerships with the community, the company said in a statement.

Over 180 Bahamians from various islands are actively engaged in the construction phase, representing 96 percent of the total workforce, with 29 of the 31 construction companies onsite being wholly Bahamian-owned and operated.

Lionel Jervis, project manager for KFL Construction, said: “Carnival has really demonstrated its belief in Grand Bahamians. Local companies are working on all aspects of this development, giving us a unique opportunity to employ so many local people. We are all gaining invaluable experience on a groundbreaking project, working together to build something that will be extremely impactful for the future of Grand Bahama.”

As part of Carnival’s commitment to sustainable partnerships, at least 75 percent of outlets at Celebration Key will be owned and operated by Bahamians to boost local businesses.

With up to 70 restaurants and retail outlets to be established, the project will generate over 700 permanent jobs in Grand Bahama, including approximately 300 Bahamians hired directly by Carnival Corporation to help welcome 2.2 million guests each year to Grand Bahama starting in 2025.