Carnival Splendor Rescues Stranded Group in Vanuatu

Carnival Cruise Line came to the rescue of a group left stranded in Vanuatu, following the collapse of Air Vanuatu.

The group, consisting of eight Australians and one New Zealander, was visiting the island of Santo when Air Vanuatu canceled all flights, leaving them stranded.

Carnival Cruise Line offered to bring the group home to Sydney onboard the Carnival Splendor. The group boarded the Splendor on the morning of May 23 and will enjoy a day in Vila before sailing back home.

Kara Glamore, vice president of Carnival Cruise Line Australia said: “Helping these people get home safely reflects our commitment to community support and humanitarian aid. We are so pleased to provide this group a safe and enjoyable return home”.

Carnival Splendor will return to its home port in Sydney on May 28. This brings the total number of Australian and New Zealand citizens who have been stranded due to the airline’s collapse and safely returned home on Carnival Australia ships to 29.