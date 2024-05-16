Carnival Liberty Repositions to New Orleans

The Carnival Liberty recently arrived at its new homeport in New Orleans.

Repositioning from Port Canaveral, the cruise ship, which was built in 2005, is now offering a series of seven-night cruises departing from Louisiana.

Departing from New Orleans every Sunday, the Liberty is visiting ports in both the Eastern and Western Caribbean, as well as the Bahamas.

The program features three different week-long itineraries sailing to ports of call such as Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize, Montego Bay, Jamaica, Grand Cayman, Mahogany Bay, Freeport and Nassau.

The Carnival Liberty is also scheduled to offer a special Carnival Journey from New Orleans in December 2024.

The 14-night itinerary explores the Panama Canal and the Southern Caribbean, with visits to Grand Cayman, Aruba, Curaçao, Cartagena, Colón, Puerto Limón and Cozumel.

Along with the Carnival Liberty, the Carnival Valor is set to continue sailing from New Orleans. After debuting in Louisiana in early 2019, the ship offers a series of four- and five-night cruises to Mexico and the Western Caribbean.

Extending through at least April 2026, the deployment includes itineraries visiting Cozumel, Costa Maya and Puerto Progreso.

Starting in 2025, the Carnival Liberty is also scheduled to add visits to Carnival’s new private destination on the island of Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

Carnival Cruise Line recently completed 30 years of sailing from New Orleans. According to the company, nearly seven million guests have embarked since it began its service from the port in 1994.

With its two-ship lineup, Carnival is currently the only ocean cruise line sailing from New Orleans on a year-round basis, the company added.

Previously sailing from New Orleans, the Carnival Glory repositioned to Port Canaveral as part of the same ship shuffle that brought the Liberty to Louisiana.

Following a drydock in Spain, the vessel kicked off a series of short cruises to the Bahamas departing from Carnival’s Central Florida homeport.