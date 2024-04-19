Carnival Glory Sets Sail For New Home of Port Canaveral

The Carnival Glory returned to service today in Barcelona following a 21-day drydock.

The ship is setting sail on a 14-day Carnival Journeys transatlantic cruise to the ship’s new homeport of Port Canaveral, Fla. While guests embarked, Captain Luca Cherchi was joined onboard by Barcelona port officials for a plaque exchange that marked the ship’s special visit, according to a press release.

Over the last three weeks, the ship received several enhancements, including a new casino layout and the addition of a non-smoking casino area, refreshed interior designs and furnishings across all public areas and a newly added Heroes Tribute Bar & Lounge, a popular venue that is expanding across the Carnival fleet and honors military veterans and active-duty service members.

A Dreams Photography Studio was also added and upgrades were made to the ship’s spa.

For younger cruisers, the dedicated onboard youth space, Camp Ocean, was redesigned and a large video wall was added to enhance the Space Cruisers program, which includes curriculum developed in partnership with Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The ship’s Warehouse video arcade was refreshed as well. Guests will also notice updates to public areas across the ship.

On May 2, the Carnival Glory will join Carnival Freedom, Carnival Vista and Mardi Gras, in Port Canaveral, where she will offer three- and four-day itineraries visiting The Bahamas, including Nassau, Freeport, Princess Cays and Bimini. Carnival Liberty is repositioning from Port Canaveral to New Orleans and will arrive there on May 6.