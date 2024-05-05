Carnival Introduces ‘Your Peek at Paradise’ Offering an Exclusive Look at Celebration Key

In honor of Global Travel Advisor Day, Carnival Cruise Line is introducing Your Peek at Paradise, offering travel advisors an exclusive look at Celebration Key, Carnival’s new exclusive destination opening in July 2025.

The new five-part event series allows travel advisors to be among the first to experience Celebration Key and provides insights from Carnival’s leadership team on the cruise port’s vision, design and development. Attendees will each receive a ‘Golden Key’ for a chance to unlock an early access trip to Celebration before it opens to the public. Ten grand prize winners to be announced during summer will each receive a trip, along with an additional fifteen first prize winners who will each win a $500 Carnival gift card. Click here to see a video introducing the series.

“Our travel advisor partners tell us exclusive destinations are often the most popular among many of their clients, so we’re utilizing this year’s summer series to give them exclusive insight that will enrich their expertise even before our opening,” said Adolfo M. Perez CTC, senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing at Carnival Cruise Line. “Celebration Key will be a premiere destination and we’re excited to share this inside look at our plans for it with our travel advisors so they can take their clients’ dream vacations to the next level.”

The series begins in Miami on June 8 and continues in Baltimore, Md. on July 13; Atlanta, Ga. on Aug. 17 and Chicago, Ill. on Sept. 14; a virtual event will also take place on Sept. 14.

The event series is presented in partnership with The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments, and Aviation. Each event will also allow travel advisors to support Carnival’s charitable partner St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. For donations to St. Jude of $25 or more, Carnival will gift commemorative Travel Agents Rock t-shirts.