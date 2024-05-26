Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Carnival Cruise Line Ship Rescues 25 People Stranded at Sea Off Pacific Coast

Carnival Radiance Rescue

The Carnival Radiance’s team responded to a call from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) and rescued 25 people who were stranded aboard a small boat off the Pacific coast of Mexico on Saturday.

According to a statement, the Carnival Radiance was sailing toward Ensenada, Mexico on Saturday afternoon when the Coast Guard informed the officers on board about a distress call involving a small vessel.

The ship was immediately routed toward the location provided by the USCG and the rescue was quickly completed, with all 25 people, including three children, stranded on the boat safely welcomed onto Carnival Radiance.

The team onboard offered to meet any immediate needs among the rescued group, including food, water and medical assistance, and coordinated a rendezvous with Coast Guard officials.

The Carnival Radiance left its homeport of Long Beach, Calif. on Friday for a three-day cruise, and its sailing remains on schedule.

