Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Starfish Lagoon at Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line unveiled plans for Starfish Lagoon, the fourth portal at its new destination in Grand Bahama, Celebration Key.

“At Carnival, we carry more children than any other cruise line, so we’ve designed Starfish Lagoon specifically for family fun,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Toddlers, teens and adults alike will find their own piece of paradise whether it be racing down one of the waterslides, playing a round of pickleball or relaxing on our floating AquaBanas

The Starfish Lagoon will offer activities for all ages and energy levels, including:

The pink Flash Flamingo and blue Mach III Marlin water slides.

The Guppy Grotto, a coral-reef-themed children’s water play area, featuring a wading pool, water toys, interactive features and shaded seating for parents with a nearby ice cream shop;

The Game Pavilion features a variety of table games such as foosball, ping pong and cornhole, along with seating areas;

The Sports Court includes volleyball, basketball and pickleball courts adjacent to the Game Pavilion.

12 Floating AquaBanas available for rental

The Swim Up Bar for the adults, offering beverages such as the bar’s specialty frozen rum cocktails;

A variety of dining venues provide many options for guests including restaurants, snack and bar shacks, along with Bahamian food trucks.

Starfish Lagoon joins Paradise Plaza, Calypso Lagoon and Lokono Cove, as four of the five portals, with details about the fifth to be shared soon.