Carnival Cruise Line Hosts Travel Partners on Splendor

Carnival Cruise Line treated 27 top-performing travel agents from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria with an eight-night South Pacific cruise onboard the Carnival Splendor.

Travel partners were hosted onboard by National Account Manager Lance Dye and Business Development Manager Sarah Miller. Guests engaged in a series of activities including behind-the-scenes tours, onboard training sessions, games and prizes. A special shore excursion in Noumea took the group to Amedee Island, where they had a chance to snorkel with sea turtles and relax on the beach.

“We recently hosted 27 of our fun-loving travel agent partners on board Carnival Splendor for a South Pacific adventure,” said Mark Richards, national sales manager for Carnival Cruise Line. “This trip highlights our ongoing commitment to supporting the trade and our valued travel agent network through education and unforgettable experiences. There’s no better time than now to showcase what a ‘100 percent holiday’ with Carnival offers our guests through the eyes of our trusted travel partners.”